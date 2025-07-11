EU's Climate Deal Deadline Fuels Tensions
The European Union plans to finalize a new climate change target by September, focusing on a 90% emissions reduction by 2040. While Denmark leads the charge for consensus, countries like Poland, Hungary, and the Czech Republic express reservations. Political tensions and economic considerations complicate the swift agreement.
European Union countries are aiming to agree on a new climate change target with a deadline set for September, according to sources close to the discussion. The proposed goal, a 90% emissions reduction by 2040 compared to 1990 levels, includes the option for countries to purchase international carbon credits to achieve a portion of this target.
Denmark, currently holding the EU's rotating presidency, is steering negotiations, with energy and climate minister Lars Aagaard emphasizing the urgency of uniting EU member states around these new climate objectives. Despite broad support, some member states, including Poland, Hungary, and the Czech Republic, have resisted the rapid timeline for agreement.
The opposition highlights concerns over economic impacts and the proposed timeframe, viewed as unreasonable by some national representatives. The European Commission has introduced measures to address these concerns, aiming to align the upcoming 2035 climate target with the 2040 goal, as the EU endeavors to address its role as the world's fastest-warming continent.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kerala's Bharat Mata Portrait Controversy Ignites Political Tensions
French Government’s Pension Reform Amidst Political Tensions
UP Political Tensions Rise as BJP and SP Gear Up for Upcoming Elections
Relying on Carbon Credits: A Double-Edged Sword for Climate Targets
Budapest Pride: Defying Bans and Political Tensions