EU's Climate Deal Deadline Fuels Tensions

European Union countries are aiming to agree on a new climate change target with a deadline set for September, according to sources close to the discussion. The proposed goal, a 90% emissions reduction by 2040 compared to 1990 levels, includes the option for countries to purchase international carbon credits to achieve a portion of this target.

Denmark, currently holding the EU's rotating presidency, is steering negotiations, with energy and climate minister Lars Aagaard emphasizing the urgency of uniting EU member states around these new climate objectives. Despite broad support, some member states, including Poland, Hungary, and the Czech Republic, have resisted the rapid timeline for agreement.

The opposition highlights concerns over economic impacts and the proposed timeframe, viewed as unreasonable by some national representatives. The European Commission has introduced measures to address these concerns, aiming to align the upcoming 2035 climate target with the 2040 goal, as the EU endeavors to address its role as the world's fastest-warming continent.

(With inputs from agencies.)