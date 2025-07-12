Tariffs Surge to Fourth-Largest U.S. Revenue Source Amid Trade Wars

The U.S. Treasury Department reported a significant surge in customs duty collections in June, driven by President Donald Trump's escalating tariffs. For the first time in a fiscal year, these collections exceeded $100 billion, contributing to an unexpected $27 billion budget surplus for the month.

Trump has positioned tariffs as a lucrative revenue stream, despite economists arguing the burden falls on American consumers and importers. Customs duties have surged to a record $113.3 billion gross and $108 billion net across the first nine months of fiscal 2025, now representing the fourth-largest revenue source for the federal government.

The upward trend in tariffs is set to continue, with projections reaching $300 billion by the year's end. The administration is poised to impose new sector-based tariffs, with an August 1 deadline for increased rates on numerous trading partners, indicating intensifying trade tensions.