Left Menu

Tariffs Surge to Fourth-Largest U.S. Revenue Source Amid Trade Wars

U.S. customs duties surpass $100 billion in fiscal revenue as tariffs become a major income source for the government, contributing to a surprise budget surplus. Tariffs, now the fourth-largest revenue source, are anticipated to rise further with impending tariff hikes on trading partners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2025 01:40 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 01:40 IST
Tariffs Surge to Fourth-Largest U.S. Revenue Source Amid Trade Wars
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Treasury Department reported a significant surge in customs duty collections in June, driven by President Donald Trump's escalating tariffs. For the first time in a fiscal year, these collections exceeded $100 billion, contributing to an unexpected $27 billion budget surplus for the month.

Trump has positioned tariffs as a lucrative revenue stream, despite economists arguing the burden falls on American consumers and importers. Customs duties have surged to a record $113.3 billion gross and $108 billion net across the first nine months of fiscal 2025, now representing the fourth-largest revenue source for the federal government.

The upward trend in tariffs is set to continue, with projections reaching $300 billion by the year's end. The administration is poised to impose new sector-based tariffs, with an August 1 deadline for increased rates on numerous trading partners, indicating intensifying trade tensions.

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025