BRISKPE Expands Cross-Border Payment Solutions for Cooperative Banks

BRISKPE, a cross-border payments platform, is planning to enhance its infrastructure for small cooperative and finance banks. This initiative aims to support MSMEs in global trade, with a goal of achieving over 1 lakh international transactions monthly by the next fiscal end. RBI's approval is crucial for growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-07-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 16:55 IST
BRISKPE, a leading cross-border payments platform, is taking strategic steps to enhance its payment infrastructure targeting small cooperative and finance banks. This move comes as part of the company's ambitious plan to facilitate over 100,000 international transactions per month by the end of the next fiscal year.

According to Sanjay Tripathy, CEO and Co-founder of BRISKPE, the recent in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India for export and import cross-border payments is a critical enabler in this growth trajectory. Tripathy highlighted that BRISKPE aims to offer a comprehensive digital-first solution that remains fully compliant with regulatory standards.

Currently backed by investment firms such as PAYU and Prosus, BRISKPE generates half of its revenue from small B2B goods exporters. As the planned increase in transactions comes into effect, the company looks forward to diversifying its revenue stream with new value-added services, thereby ensuring robust and sustainable growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

