Reviving Tripura's Pineapple Industry: A Juicy Economic Boost

Tripura's Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath revealed plans to revive a dormant pineapple juice factory in Nalkata through a public-private partnership. The initiative aims to enhance farmer incomes and boost the local economy, focusing on the renowned queen variety of pineapples, which have significant international demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 12-07-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 19:48 IST
Tripura's Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath has announced efforts to revive a long-dormant pineapple juice factory in North Tripura's Nalkata. This project will take shape through a public-private partnership model, aiming to rejuvenate the area's agricultural processing capabilities.

The announcement was made during a vibrant pineapple festival in the Unakoti district. Previously, the North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Ltd (NERAMAC) managed the facility until the 1990s. The scheme is poised to economically benefit local pineapple growers by enhancing their income and supporting the state's economy.

A significant focus will be placed on the Kew and queen varieties, the latter having gained a GI tag. Minister Nath emphasized that promoting organic farming and securing additional financial aid for farmers forms a key aspect of this strategic economic revival.

