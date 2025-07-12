Iran Engages with U.N. Nuclear Watchdog Amid New Guidelines
Iran is cooperating with the U.N. nuclear watchdog amid restrictions by its parliament. Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi emphasizes the security concerns regarding inspections. Any nuclear deal must allow uranium enrichment. Russia's stance on Iran's enrichment is unclear, and Iran is cautious about future U.S. negotiations.
Iran has declared plans to continue its cooperation with the U.N. nuclear watchdog, despite new parliamentary restrictions, according to Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi. He underscored the security and safety issues linked to inspections at Iran's nuclear sites, which have previously been targeted in attacks.
The recently enacted law mandates the Supreme National Security Council's approval for inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), posing potential restrictions on future oversight. Araqchi stated that the safety and secure access of IAEA inspectors are significant considerations.
Iran maintains it will not accept any nuclear accord that restricts its uranium enrichment capabilities. Discrepancies have emerged regarding Russia's position on a potential agreement limiting Tehran's enrichment activities. Araqchi expressed caution towards future discussions with the U.S., seeking guarantees against military escalation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
