Iran Engages with U.N. Nuclear Watchdog Amid New Guidelines

Iran has declared plans to continue its cooperation with the U.N. nuclear watchdog, despite new parliamentary restrictions, according to Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi. He underscored the security and safety issues linked to inspections at Iran's nuclear sites, which have previously been targeted in attacks.

The recently enacted law mandates the Supreme National Security Council's approval for inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), posing potential restrictions on future oversight. Araqchi stated that the safety and secure access of IAEA inspectors are significant considerations.

Iran maintains it will not accept any nuclear accord that restricts its uranium enrichment capabilities. Discrepancies have emerged regarding Russia's position on a potential agreement limiting Tehran's enrichment activities. Araqchi expressed caution towards future discussions with the U.S., seeking guarantees against military escalation.

