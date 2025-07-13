Left Menu

Odisha Probe: Professor, Principal Suspended Amid Harassment Allegations

The Odisha Higher Education Department has set up a committee to investigate harassment allegations against FM Auto College's Assistant Professor, following a student's suicide attempt. The investigation will scrutinize the professor's involvement, the college administration's role, and any prior complaints. Both the professor and college principal have been suspended.

13-07-2025
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Department of Higher Education in Odisha has initiated a detailed inquiry into an alleged harassment case involving Assistant Professor Samira Kumar Sahu of FM Auto College, following a student's suicide attempt.

The newly formed committee is tasked with determining the circumstances that led to the self-immolation attempt, examining the professor's involvement, and assessing the college administration's handling of previous complaints. It will also investigate any negligence on the part of individuals or authorities.

Authorized to seek necessary assistance, the committee must report its findings to the department. Meanwhile, Balasore Police have arrested the professor, with initial evidence linking him to the incident. The Internal Compliance Committee had previously received a complaint from the victim on June 30. Further, the Odisha government suspended the college's principal due to alleged mismanagement.

