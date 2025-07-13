CM Yadav Champions Women's Welfare and Cultural Traditions in Madhya Pradesh

In a significant move aimed at uplifting women in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced the direct transfer of Rs 1,543.16 crore to the bank accounts of 1.27 crore women under the state's Ladli Behna Yojana. This announcement was made during an event that focused on several social welfare schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and the Social Security Pension Scheme.

While addressing the gathering, CM Yadav also highlighted the state's efforts to assist women through the PM Ujjwala Yojana, having provided a subsidy of Rs 46 crore and 36 lakhs. In a display of devotion, Yadav took a holy dip in the Shipra River at Narsingh Ghat, Ujjain, and engaged in prayers, underscoring the cultural heritage of the region.

In addition to the financial announcements, Yadav shared the state's proactive measures to ensure the safety and well-being of Kanwar Yatris, with enhanced security arrangements and adequate facilities. The Chief Minister emphasized the state's dedication to celebrating all festivals with fervor and revealed ongoing preparations for Simhastha-2028, which includes the construction of a 'Simhastha Dharmik City' in Ujjain to accommodate the influx of devotees.