Kapil Sibal Condemns Court Inquiry Against Justice Varma

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal has launched a blistering critique against the Centre and the Supreme Court's in-house inquiry conducted against Justice Yashwant Varma. He accuses the process of lacking transparency and violating established procedures, labeling it an unjustified assault on the judiciary without thorough investigation.

The controversy erupted after a fire at Justice Varma's residence led to the discovery of unaccounted cash. Consequently, the Supreme Court initiated an inquiry that concluded without hearing the judge, a move Sibal decried during a conversation with ANI, arguing it sets a dangerous precedent.

Sibal further accused the government of selectively shielding judges and exploiting the incident to push for the National Judicial Appointments Commission, which he warns undermines the judiciary's independence. He expressed serious concerns over potential political interference concerning other justices as well.

