Speeding Driver Arrested After Vasant Vihar Footpath Tragedy
A speeding Audi car, allegedly driven under the influence, ran over five individuals sleeping on a footpath in Delhi's Vasant Vihar. The driver, Utsav Shekhar, has been arrested. The injured, from Rajasthan, were hospitalized as police continue their investigation into the accident, which occurred at 1:45 AM.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident in Delhi's Vasant Vihar, a speeding Audi car allegedly driven by an intoxicated individual ran over five persons sleeping on a footpath. The accident occurred around 1:45 AM last Wednesday near an Indian Oil Petrol Pump.
The victims, identified as Ladhi, Bimla, Sabami, Narayani, and Ramchander, all from Rajasthan, were promptly rushed to the hospital. The driver, Utsav Shekhar, a property dealer from Dwarka, was returning from Noida when he struck the sleeping individuals.
Eyewitness accounts and police reports confirm that Shekhar was driving under the influence, further crashing into a truck post-incident. Legal proceedings are underway as the Delhi Police investigate the details of the case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
