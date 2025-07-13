Surge in Crime: Bihar's Law and Order Under Scrutiny

A surge in violent crime has gripped Bihar's Patna district, underscored by the recent shooting of Surendra Kumar and the discovery of a woman's body. Both incidents have cast a spotlight on the state's troubled law and order situation.

The police reported that 50-year-old Kumar was fatally shot by an unidentified assailant while working at his farm in the Pipra Police Station area. Despite being rushed to AIIMS for treatment, Kumar succumbed to his injuries. Authorities have taken statements from relatives, and an investigation is underway with forensic teams involved.

In a separate case, police discovered a woman's body in a cornfield in Vaishali district. Her mother's futile attempts to report her missing have resulted in the suspension of local police officials. Amidst these incidents, leaders like Tejashwi Yadav have condemned the state government, urging Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to address the rising crime wave.

(With inputs from agencies.)