Left Menu

Delhi Horror: Drunk Driver Arrested for Mowing Down Pedestrians

A driver allegedly under the influence ran over five sleeping individuals on a Delhi footpath. The incident occurred in Vasant Vihar as the driver, heading from Noida, lost control of his Audi car. The accused has been arrested, and the victims, identified as Rajasthan residents, were hospitalized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 10:52 IST
Delhi Horror: Drunk Driver Arrested for Mowing Down Pedestrians
Photo of Audi Car involved in the accident (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident that shocked the national capital, a driver allegedly under the influence of alcohol ran over five individuals sleeping on a footpath in Delhi's Vasant Vihar area. This accident took place early Wednesday morning, around 01:45 am, as the driver was returning from Noida.

The Delhi Police promptly arrested the main suspect, Utsav Shekhar, a 40-year-old property dealer from Dwarka. The police reported that the accident happened near the Indian Oil Petrol Pump, when Shekhar's Audi car veered off course and struck the footpath where the victims lay asleep.

Identified as Ladhi, Bimla, Sabami, Narayani, and Ramchander, the victims, all residents of Rajasthan, were swiftly transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention. According to eyewitness accounts, the white Audi was speeding when it caused the devastation. The driver also collided with a truck during his apprehension. Legal proceedings have started against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025