Delhi Horror: Drunk Driver Arrested for Mowing Down Pedestrians
A driver allegedly under the influence ran over five sleeping individuals on a Delhi footpath. The incident occurred in Vasant Vihar as the driver, heading from Noida, lost control of his Audi car. The accused has been arrested, and the victims, identified as Rajasthan residents, were hospitalized.
In a tragic incident that shocked the national capital, a driver allegedly under the influence of alcohol ran over five individuals sleeping on a footpath in Delhi's Vasant Vihar area. This accident took place early Wednesday morning, around 01:45 am, as the driver was returning from Noida.
The Delhi Police promptly arrested the main suspect, Utsav Shekhar, a 40-year-old property dealer from Dwarka. The police reported that the accident happened near the Indian Oil Petrol Pump, when Shekhar's Audi car veered off course and struck the footpath where the victims lay asleep.
Identified as Ladhi, Bimla, Sabami, Narayani, and Ramchander, the victims, all residents of Rajasthan, were swiftly transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention. According to eyewitness accounts, the white Audi was speeding when it caused the devastation. The driver also collided with a truck during his apprehension. Legal proceedings have started against him.
(With inputs from agencies.)
