Madhya Pradesh CM Yadav's Mission: Global Investment and Cultural Ties in UAE, Spain

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is set to embark on an official visit to Dubai in the UAE and Spain from July 13 to July 19, with a mission to attract global investment, facilitate technology sharing, and generate employment opportunities. Yadav will depart for Dubai on Sunday afternoon, where he will immediately engage with prominent figures to showcase Madhya Pradesh's strengths in investment, education, and cultural exchange. He plans to engage with the Indian community there, emphasizing the significance of cultural ties between Madhya Pradesh and Dubai.

During his stay, Yadav will visit a temple in Dubai, for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone. The highlight of his visit includes holding the first international roadshow in Dubai, with key meetings planned alongside stakeholders from Reliance Group and the Arab Parliament, focusing on strategic investment cooperation, education, and cultural relations. In Dubai, Yadav will also meet with the Indian business delegation, reinforcing ties with the diaspora community to encourage their involvement in the state's development.

Among the landmarks of his visit is the BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, symbolizing spiritual tolerance and cultural unity between India and the UAE. Yadav will participate in a tourism sector roundtable in Dubai, engaging with tourism experts and stakeholders. The highlight is the 'NRI and Friends of MP Samvad' program at the Taj Hotel, fostering dialogue with over 500 NRI entrepreneurs and professionals. This initiative aims to strengthen the diaspora's connection with their roots and encourage partnership in Madhya Pradesh's development. Following the event, Yadav will lead the inaugural international road show for 'Industry and Employment Year 2025'.

On the subsequent day, Yadav is scheduled for one-on-one meetings with global groups, deliberating on joint ventures and projects in sectors such as food processing, renewable energy, IT, and more. Notable interest lies in areas such as farm-to-market supply chain, solar energy, and religious tourism. The 'Invest in Madhya Pradesh-Business Forum' at Taj Hotel will conclude the visit, where the state government will present initiatives like new industrial policies and major tourism investment schemes. The forum will serve as a platform for discussing investment proposals, MoUs, and potential joint projects, marking a pivotal step in Madhya Pradesh's global investment strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)