ECI Stands Firm Amid Special Electoral Roll Revision Controversy in Bihar

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat accuses the Opposition of politicizing the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. Despite concerns, the Election Commission moves forward, supported by the Supreme Court's stance. The ongoing investigation reveals foreign nationals in voter lists, ensuring fairness in the upcoming assembly polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 15:18 IST
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday accused the Opposition of politicizing the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, questioning who is feeling the pressure when the Election Commission undertakes a voter list review. He emphasized the Commission's constitutional right to ensure fair elections.

Shekhawat downplayed suspicions surrounding the revision, citing a Supreme Court ruling to support the exercise. Meanwhile, BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain praised the Election Commission's integrity and intention, pointing out the Court's refusal to halt the revision.

Recent findings by Booth Level Officers reveal foreign nationals in the voter lists. The revision continues with transparency, aiming for completion by September 30, ahead of Bihar's assembly polls, with extensive participation from the electorate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

