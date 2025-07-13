Diesel Train Fire Sparks Urgent Response in Tamil Nadu
A freight train with diesel on board caught fire near Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu, prompting a quick response from fire and railway officials. The fire's cause remains unknown as restoration of the affected track continues, aiming to swiftly resume normal train operations. Further updates are anticipated.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 17:30 IST
A freight train carrying diesel ignited near Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu, igniting an emergency response from local fire and railway departments. Fire tenders promptly arrived on the scene to contain the blaze.
Authorities have yet to determine the fire's cause. Restoration efforts are in progress to repair the affected section of the track and expedite the resumption of normal train services.
Officials report that details regarding the incident are still forthcoming, with further information awaited as the situation develops. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
