Diesel Train Fire Sparks Urgent Response in Tamil Nadu

A freight train carrying diesel ignited near Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu, igniting an emergency response from local fire and railway departments. Fire tenders promptly arrived on the scene to contain the blaze.

Authorities have yet to determine the fire's cause. Restoration efforts are in progress to repair the affected section of the track and expedite the resumption of normal train services.

Officials report that details regarding the incident are still forthcoming, with further information awaited as the situation develops. (ANI)

