Violent Assault on Congress MLC's Office Sparks Outrage

An attack targeting the office of Congress MLC Chintapandu Naveen, popularly known as Teenmar Mallanna, has raised alarm after reportedly being orchestrated by Telangana Jagruthi workers. During the assault, the attackers allegedly aimed to harm Naveen, leaving 15 to 20 of his staff injured.

Eyewitness Fasiuddin detailed the violent scene, emphasizing the intent behind the attack. "The attackers aimed to harm MLC Teenmar Mallanna, and 10-15 staff members suffered serious injuries from being struck with sticks," Fasiuddin told ANI. The attack is believed to have been provoked by Teenmar Mallanna's previous comments on the Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC K Kavitha.

Visual documentation of the incident revealed extensive damage, with shattered mirrors, broken furniture, and what appeared to be bloodstains at the scene. As police officers hurried to the location, local ACP Malkajgiri promised further updates on the situation.

Bharatha Chaitanya Yuvajana Party (BCYP) President Bode Ramachandra Yadav condemned the assault, labeling it 'unfortunate' and urging immediate and strong repercussions against those accountable. In response, supporters of MLC Chintapandu Naveen rallied for justice, staging protests and demanding arrests of the perpetrators.

