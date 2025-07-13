Gujarat Races to Restore Rain-Damaged Roads: A Joint Effort by State and Central Authorities
In response to recent heavy rains, Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has mandated urgent road repairs across the state. Collaborative inspections by state and central bodies, including NHAI, aim to resolve infrastructure issues swiftly, ensuring better transportation for citizens. Contractor accountability and accelerated repair work are emphasized.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has issued directives for the immediate repair of roads damaged by recent heavy rains, ensuring citizens across the state have access to functional roads. According to an official press release, special measures have been arranged and inspections of roads and bridges have been ordered with reports to be submitted promptly.
Both central and state governments have commanded assessments of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) roads. Notably, damage was observed on a 1.35 km stretch of a 135 km highway segment on the Bharatmala Highway extending from Sanchore in Rajasthan to Santalpur in Patan district. Responding swiftly, NHAI member Venkataraman conducted a site inspection near the toll booth in Santalpur tehsil.
During his inspection, NHAI Delhi Member Venkataraman accompanied by District Collector Tushar Bhatt, surveyed the Patan district segment of the Bharatmala Highway. Samples were collected from the toll booth area in Santalpur for quality assessment. Venkataraman stated that any identified damages or deficiencies would warrant action in accordance with established regulations.
Venkataraman expressed regret for any inconvenience faced by citizens and drivers, promising prompt restoration of transportation facilities. Upon receiving reports of potholes and road damage along Zone-4 of the Bharatmala Project, a site inspection was undertaken as part of the corrective measures.
A notice has been issued to the contractor responsible for the road construction to address any quality faults found in the road samples. Venkataraman assured that new machinery and manpower are in place to expedite road repairs, assuming favorable weather conditions. Meanwhile, Patan District Collector Tushar Kumar Bhatt confirmed that NHAI roads have been thoroughly inspected in collaboration with the central and state governments.
The state government reaffirmed its commitment to reinstating road services, noting action against the contractor involved. The press release assured employment of additional resources for swift problem resolution, with the issue expected to be addressed soon.
Officials including NHAI Regional Officer Sunil Yadav, State Officer from Radhanpur, and representatives from the Road and Building Department were present during the Bharatmala inspection session. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
