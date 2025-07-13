Left Menu

Ayodhya's Robust Preparations for Kanwar Yatra Ensure Safety and Cleanliness

Ayodhya Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi emphasized the city's complete preparedness to accommodate Kanwar pilgrims with a safe and hygienic experience. Efforts include 24/7 sanitation operations, security measures, and special resting facilities. The UP Police have also implemented advanced surveillance technologies for enhanced safety during the pilgrimage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 22:19 IST
Ayodhya's Robust Preparations for Kanwar Yatra Ensure Safety and Cleanliness
Ayodhya Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Kanwar Yatra gains momentum, Ayodhya Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi assured that the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation is fully prepared to provide a safe, smooth, and hygienic experience for the thousands of expected pilgrims. Speaking to ANI, the Mayor highlighted the round-the-clock efforts from municipal teams aiming to guarantee a pleasant journey for visitors.

Mayor Tripathi further noted that Kanwar pilgrims in Ayodhya will not face any inconvenience with civic amenities. He emphasized the special attention paid to maintaining the city's cleanliness, especially since the opening of the Ram Temple. The Mayor affirmed that the Municipal Corporation remains dedicated to ensuring a clean environment for all.

The Ayodhya administration is crafting a welcoming atmosphere for the Kanwariyas, planning floral showers for them. Elsewhere, in Moradabad, authorities have set up a massive Shiv Darbar adorned by a 30-foot-long Lord Shiva idol and a spacious resting facility for pilgrims. Concurrently, the Uttar Pradesh Police have employed the Rapid Action Force, Quick Response Team, and Anti-Terror Squad, implementing advanced technologies like AI-enabled drones and 40,000 CCTV cameras to oversee the Kanwar Yatra securely.

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances transport efficiency and on-time delivery in global supply chains

New assistive tech merges AI and mobility to empower visually impaired users

AI may need to disobey humans to be truly trustworthy

Hyper-personalized Gen AI ads trigger curiosity, concern among Indian Gen Z

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025