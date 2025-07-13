Ayodhya's Robust Preparations for Kanwar Yatra Ensure Safety and Cleanliness

As the Kanwar Yatra gains momentum, Ayodhya Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi assured that the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation is fully prepared to provide a safe, smooth, and hygienic experience for the thousands of expected pilgrims. Speaking to ANI, the Mayor highlighted the round-the-clock efforts from municipal teams aiming to guarantee a pleasant journey for visitors.

Mayor Tripathi further noted that Kanwar pilgrims in Ayodhya will not face any inconvenience with civic amenities. He emphasized the special attention paid to maintaining the city's cleanliness, especially since the opening of the Ram Temple. The Mayor affirmed that the Municipal Corporation remains dedicated to ensuring a clean environment for all.

The Ayodhya administration is crafting a welcoming atmosphere for the Kanwariyas, planning floral showers for them. Elsewhere, in Moradabad, authorities have set up a massive Shiv Darbar adorned by a 30-foot-long Lord Shiva idol and a spacious resting facility for pilgrims. Concurrently, the Uttar Pradesh Police have employed the Rapid Action Force, Quick Response Team, and Anti-Terror Squad, implementing advanced technologies like AI-enabled drones and 40,000 CCTV cameras to oversee the Kanwar Yatra securely.