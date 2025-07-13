BJP MP Alleges Pakistan-funded Conversion Racket Aims to Islamize India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha Member Brij Lal on Sunday leveled serious accusations against Chhangur Baba, asserting the conversion racket operator was financially backed by Pakistan and other Islamic countries. Lal argued the racket's ultimate goal was to transform India into an Islamic nation. His comments in Lucknow highlighted the sensitive nature of the India-Nepal border, where madrasas are purportedly acting as refugee camps.

Lal alleged that Chhangur Baba, whose real name is Jalaluddin, constructed a fort in India with funds from abroad. Lal noted Baba's arrest by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for leading a conversion racket targeting Hindu women, including those who are economically disadvantaged or socially marginalized.

The ATS uncovered nearly Rs 500 crore in foreign funding over three years, with Rs 300 crore reportedly channeled through illegal hawala networks via Nepal. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condemned these activities, declaring them part of a larger conspiracy to destabilize India. Investigations revealed fixed conversion fees and substantial foreign funding linked to Baba's network over multiple bank accounts.

(With inputs from agencies.)