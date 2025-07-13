BSF and Punjab Police Thwart Cross-Border Smuggling and Terror Plot in Joint Operations

In a series of coordinated operations over the past 24 hours, the Border Security Force (BSF) in conjunction with Punjab Police successfully recovered contraband and thwarted potential smuggling operations along the Punjab border. According to a release by the BSF's Public Relations Officer, the joint efforts led to significant recoveries, showcasing effective cross-agency collaboration.

The initial operation, based on BSF intelligence, targeted the village of Dal in Tarn Taran district. The search effort yielded parts of a pistol and a magazine, secured with copper wire and illuminating sticks. Meanwhile, a separate raid in Ferozepur district led to the seizure of a 575-gram heroin packet, highlighting the persistent trafficking threats in the region.

Additionally, a suspect was apprehended late Friday night near Miyawali Chowk in Khemkaran, linked to illegal activities and now in police custody. Further investigations are probing his connections to cross-border smuggling networks. In another operation, the Anti-Gangster Task Force foiled a significant terror plot orchestrated by Harwinder Rinda of the Babbar Khalsa International, supported by Pakistan's ISI.