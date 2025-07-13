Uttar Pradesh Fortifies Kanwar Yatra Security with Record Female Police Deployment

In an unprecedented move, the Uttar Pradesh government, under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has deployed over 10,000 female police personnel to bolster security for women devotees participating in the Kanwar Yatra. This marks the largest female deployment to date, according to an official statement.

The decision comes as part of a women-centric security model introduced after a high-level meeting, highlighting the inclusion of women police personnel in quick response teams and help desks. With an expected 60 to 70 lakh women devotees partaking in the yatra, the initiative seeks to ensure their safety and offer assistance and counseling.

To further enhance security, the state has increased female presence in quick response teams and established Shakti Help Booths. Women police will be available 24/7 on helplines, with drone surveillance and CCTV monitoring bolstering the initiative. The government aims to guarantee the safety of women, emphasizing their right to travel without fear.