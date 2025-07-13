Tragic Fall: Laborer's Fatal Accident at Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Construction

In a tragic incident at the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway construction site, a laborer identified as 29-year-old Sachin, a resident of Sultanpuri, Delhi, succumbed to injuries sustained after falling from a pillar. Sachin originally hailed from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh.

The accident occurred on July 12, when Sachin was working on a pillar about 40 to 45 feet high, shifting a jack. Unfortunately, the jack slipped, causing Sachin to fall. He was immediately rushed to Holy Family Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Authorities have registered an FIR, and preliminary investigations point to negligence. The site engineer, Faran, and the director of the construction company, Sel Mac, are under scrutiny as investigation proceeds. Sachin's body has been released to his family after a post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)