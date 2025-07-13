Tragic Fall: Laborer's Fatal Accident at Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Construction
A 29-year-old laborer, Sachin, died after falling from a pillar while working at the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway construction site. The accident occurred on July 12, and an FIR has been filed. Investigations name a site engineer and company director as accused.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident at the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway construction site, a laborer identified as 29-year-old Sachin, a resident of Sultanpuri, Delhi, succumbed to injuries sustained after falling from a pillar. Sachin originally hailed from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh.
The accident occurred on July 12, when Sachin was working on a pillar about 40 to 45 feet high, shifting a jack. Unfortunately, the jack slipped, causing Sachin to fall. He was immediately rushed to Holy Family Hospital, where he was declared dead.
Authorities have registered an FIR, and preliminary investigations point to negligence. The site engineer, Faran, and the director of the construction company, Sel Mac, are under scrutiny as investigation proceeds. Sachin's body has been released to his family after a post-mortem examination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- accident
- Delhi
- Mumbai
- Expressway
- construction
- Sachin
- labourer
- fall
- FIR
- investigation
ALSO READ
Landslide Chaos: Nepali Labourers Missing in Uttarkashi Tragedy
Unspent Funds: Jammu & Kashmir's Bunker Construction Lag
Tragic Incidents: Mechanic Falls Fatally & Labourer Found Hanging in Delhi
Tragic Construction Site Accident Claims Lives of Three Teens in Nashik
Trump Lifts Sanctions on Syria, Paving Way for Reconstruction