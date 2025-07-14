Tensions Rise as Ukrainian Drones Target Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant
The Russian-installed administration at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant reported that Ukrainian drones attacked a training center, though no critical damage was recorded. This incident coincides with the IAEA's report of nearby gunfire. Despite the plant being under Russian control since early in the Ukraine invasion, accusations continue between both sides.
Tensions escalated as Ukrainian drones targeted the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant's training center Sunday, according to a statement by the Russian-installed administration at the Ukraine-based facility. The attack involved three unmanned aerial vehicles, though no critical damage resulted, they reported on the Telegram app.
These claims appear amidst ongoing conflict, with each side frequently accusing the other of actions that could lead to a nuclear accident. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) noted hearing numerous small arms fire around the plant late Saturday.
The Zaporizhzhia plant, occupied by Russian forces since the early days of the 2022 Ukraine invasion, remains Europe's largest nuclear power station. Although inactive, it requires power to maintain nuclear fuel cooling. Management asserts operations continue safely and normally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
