Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Ukrainian Drones Target Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

The Russian-installed administration at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant reported that Ukrainian drones attacked a training center, though no critical damage was recorded. This incident coincides with the IAEA's report of nearby gunfire. Despite the plant being under Russian control since early in the Ukraine invasion, accusations continue between both sides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 10:36 IST
Tensions Rise as Ukrainian Drones Target Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tensions escalated as Ukrainian drones targeted the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant's training center Sunday, according to a statement by the Russian-installed administration at the Ukraine-based facility. The attack involved three unmanned aerial vehicles, though no critical damage resulted, they reported on the Telegram app.

These claims appear amidst ongoing conflict, with each side frequently accusing the other of actions that could lead to a nuclear accident. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) noted hearing numerous small arms fire around the plant late Saturday.

The Zaporizhzhia plant, occupied by Russian forces since the early days of the 2022 Ukraine invasion, remains Europe's largest nuclear power station. Although inactive, it requires power to maintain nuclear fuel cooling. Management asserts operations continue safely and normally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

Why Developing Economies Must Focus on Tax Base, Not Just Raising Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025