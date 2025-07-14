Madhya Pradesh CM Courts Global Investors in Dubai with Lucrative Opportunities

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is actively engaging with global business leaders in Dubai to promote investment opportunities. His agenda for the day involves a series of strategic meetings with industry representatives and policymakers aimed at boosting investment in sectors such as technology, textiles, green energy, and tourism in Madhya Pradesh.

Starting his day with a courtesy visit to the Indian Consul General in Dubai, CM Yadav will discuss enhancing India's trade interests in the UAE. He is expected to meet PK Gulati of The Indus Entrepreneurs to explore the startup ecosystem, and officials from Emirates Airlines to expand air connectivity between the UAE and Madhya Pradesh.

The Chief Minister's visit includes a meeting with UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, to foster bilateral trade cooperation. He will also review textile activities at Dubai Textile City and interact with major business groups. The day culminates in the 'Invest Madhya Pradesh: Dubai Business Forum and Networking Dinner', where Yadav will appeal to global investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)