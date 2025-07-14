Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM Courts Global Investors in Dubai with Lucrative Opportunities

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav leads discussions in Dubai with global business leaders to promote investment in sectors such as technology and green energy. The agenda includes meetings with key industry players like Emirates Airlines and Grew Energy to enhance trade and connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 11:29 IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Courts Global Investors in Dubai with Lucrative Opportunities
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is actively engaging with global business leaders in Dubai to promote investment opportunities. His agenda for the day involves a series of strategic meetings with industry representatives and policymakers aimed at boosting investment in sectors such as technology, textiles, green energy, and tourism in Madhya Pradesh.

Starting his day with a courtesy visit to the Indian Consul General in Dubai, CM Yadav will discuss enhancing India's trade interests in the UAE. He is expected to meet PK Gulati of The Indus Entrepreneurs to explore the startup ecosystem, and officials from Emirates Airlines to expand air connectivity between the UAE and Madhya Pradesh.

The Chief Minister's visit includes a meeting with UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, to foster bilateral trade cooperation. He will also review textile activities at Dubai Textile City and interact with major business groups. The day culminates in the 'Invest Madhya Pradesh: Dubai Business Forum and Networking Dinner', where Yadav will appeal to global investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

Why Developing Economies Must Focus on Tax Base, Not Just Raising Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025