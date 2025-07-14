Quantum Advisors Names Nitasha Shankar as CIO of OCIO Strategy

Nitasha Shankar has been appointed as the Chief Investment Officer (CIO) for the Outsourced CIO Strategy at Quantum Advisors. The firm, which oversees Rs 20,200 crore of assets, leverages the FamilyOffice approach to cater to high-net-worth individuals by emphasizing wealth preservation and appreciation.

Founder Ajit Dayal expressed his excitement over Shankar's appointment, highlighting Quantum's pioneering efforts in long-term investing. This appointment aligns with the firm's values-driven approach, aimed at avoiding speculative strategies for wealthy clients, focusing instead on comprehensive asset allocation.

With a strong background in managing investment portfolios, Shankar brings over a decade of experience to Quantum Advisors. She previously held leadership roles at YES Securities India Ltd and is eager to utilize her expertise in advancing Quantum's OCIO solutions within the FamilyOffice framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)