Quantum Advisors Names Nitasha Shankar as CIO of OCIO Strategy

Quantum Advisors, managing over Rs 20,200 crore in assets, appointed Nitasha Shankar as CIO of its Outsourced CIO Strategy. The firm, known for its FamilyOffice services, focuses on wealth protection and enhancement for affluent families. This decision highlights Quantum's commitment to long-term investing strategies in an evolving wealth management sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-07-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 12:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Nitasha Shankar has been appointed as the Chief Investment Officer (CIO) for the Outsourced CIO Strategy at Quantum Advisors. The firm, which oversees Rs 20,200 crore of assets, leverages the FamilyOffice approach to cater to high-net-worth individuals by emphasizing wealth preservation and appreciation.

Founder Ajit Dayal expressed his excitement over Shankar's appointment, highlighting Quantum's pioneering efforts in long-term investing. This appointment aligns with the firm's values-driven approach, aimed at avoiding speculative strategies for wealthy clients, focusing instead on comprehensive asset allocation.

With a strong background in managing investment portfolios, Shankar brings over a decade of experience to Quantum Advisors. She previously held leadership roles at YES Securities India Ltd and is eager to utilize her expertise in advancing Quantum's OCIO solutions within the FamilyOffice framework.

