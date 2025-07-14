European Shares Dive Amid Trump’s Tariff Threats on EU and Mexico
European shares dropped on Monday, mainly led by the automobile sector, following U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to impose steep tariffs on the EU and Mexico. The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell by 0.6%. Concurrently, the EU and Italy voiced readiness to counteract if negotiations faltered.
European shares took a hit on Monday, with the automobile sector suffering the most, as U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose significant tariffs on the European Union and Mexico.
This led the pan-European STOXX 600 index to drop by 0.6%, closing at 544.3 points, while other regional indexes also declined except for the UK's FTSE 100, which rose by 0.2%. Trump's Saturday announcement of a potential 30% tariff starting August 1 follows unsuccessful negotiations with major U.S. trading partners.
In response, the European Union announced an extension of its suspension of countermeasures against U.S. tariffs until early August, aiming for a negotiated settlement. Furthermore, Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani disclosed the EU's preparation of a tariff list worth 21 billion euros ($24.5 billion) on U.S. imports should talks fail. Meanwhile, European automobile shares fell 1.4%, with the retail sector down by 1%, although AstraZeneca saw a rise of 1.9% on successful drug trial results.
