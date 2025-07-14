Karnataka CM Boycotts Bridge Event Amid Protocol Concerns

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced on Monday that he and other Congress officials, including cabinet colleagues and MLAs, will abstain from attending the Kalasavalli-Ambargondlu Bridge foundation stone ceremony slated for later today. This decision acts as a protest against the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways' refusal to reschedule the event, despite Siddaramaiah's request to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Siddaramaiah expressed that the programming was carried out under pressure from local BJP leaders, claiming a protocol breach and an attempt to create tension between state and central governments. Consequently, Congress MLAs from the region, along with key ministers, will be absent from the event. Meanwhile, Congress MP Surdeep Singh Surjewala charged the central government with disrespecting Karnataka's leadership and its citizens.

Surjewala accused the BJP of treating Karnataka as a financial resource rather than a stakeholder, citing concerns over GST returns and federal project funding. Siddaramaiah also penned a letter to Minister Gadkari, highlighting the exclusion from decision-making about the ceremony's date and the scheduling clash with another official event under his chairmanship. He urged better coordination and the postponement of the bridge ceremony for future collaboration opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)