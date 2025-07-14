Left Menu

Karnataka CM Boycotts Bridge Event Amid Protocol Concerns

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Congress members are boycotting the Kalasavalli-Ambargondlu Bridge ceremony due to protocol violations and lack of cooperation from the Union Ministry. Siddaramaiah criticized the event's scheduling without consultation. Congress MP Surjewala accused the BJP of disrespecting Karnataka and alleged financial exploitation by the central government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 13:25 IST
Karnataka CM Boycotts Bridge Event Amid Protocol Concerns
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced on Monday that he and other Congress officials, including cabinet colleagues and MLAs, will abstain from attending the Kalasavalli-Ambargondlu Bridge foundation stone ceremony slated for later today. This decision acts as a protest against the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways' refusal to reschedule the event, despite Siddaramaiah's request to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Siddaramaiah expressed that the programming was carried out under pressure from local BJP leaders, claiming a protocol breach and an attempt to create tension between state and central governments. Consequently, Congress MLAs from the region, along with key ministers, will be absent from the event. Meanwhile, Congress MP Surdeep Singh Surjewala charged the central government with disrespecting Karnataka's leadership and its citizens.

Surjewala accused the BJP of treating Karnataka as a financial resource rather than a stakeholder, citing concerns over GST returns and federal project funding. Siddaramaiah also penned a letter to Minister Gadkari, highlighting the exclusion from decision-making about the ceremony's date and the scheduling clash with another official event under his chairmanship. He urged better coordination and the postponement of the bridge ceremony for future collaboration opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

Why Developing Economies Must Focus on Tax Base, Not Just Raising Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025