Majestic Forts of Shivaji Maharaj Adorn UNESCO's Heritage List
Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and leaders of the Mahayuti alliance celebrated the inclusion of 12 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj forts in the UNESCO World Heritage List. The 'Maratha Military Landscapes of India' became India's 44th entry into the heritage list during UNESCO's 47th session.
- Country:
- India
In a momentous event, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, celebrated the inclusion of 12 historic forts linked to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the prestigious UNESCO World Heritage List. The triumphant announcement marks India's 44th addition to this coveted list, courtesy of the 'Maratha Military Landscapes of India' nomination at the 47th Session of the World Heritage Committee.
Maharashtra Minister Aditi Sunil Tatkare expressed immense pride over the development, stressing that the recognition of these forts signifies a moment of national joy, not just a state triumph. The process, a rigorous eighteen-month endeavor overseen by the World Heritage Committee, involved technical meetings and site assessments by ICOMOS's mission, culminating in this historic decision at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris.
The newly recognized sites span diverse terrains across Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, illustrating advanced strategic defense planning. These forts, including Salher, Shivneri, Lohgad, and others, showcase India's rich cultural heritage. During the Committee Meeting, an overwhelming majority of 18 State Parties backed India's proposal for this prestigious acknowledgment. (ANI)
