Left Menu

Majestic Forts of Shivaji Maharaj Adorn UNESCO's Heritage List

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and leaders of the Mahayuti alliance celebrated the inclusion of 12 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj forts in the UNESCO World Heritage List. The 'Maratha Military Landscapes of India' became India's 44th entry into the heritage list during UNESCO's 47th session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 14:39 IST
Majestic Forts of Shivaji Maharaj Adorn UNESCO's Heritage List
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a momentous event, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, celebrated the inclusion of 12 historic forts linked to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the prestigious UNESCO World Heritage List. The triumphant announcement marks India's 44th addition to this coveted list, courtesy of the 'Maratha Military Landscapes of India' nomination at the 47th Session of the World Heritage Committee.

Maharashtra Minister Aditi Sunil Tatkare expressed immense pride over the development, stressing that the recognition of these forts signifies a moment of national joy, not just a state triumph. The process, a rigorous eighteen-month endeavor overseen by the World Heritage Committee, involved technical meetings and site assessments by ICOMOS's mission, culminating in this historic decision at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris.

The newly recognized sites span diverse terrains across Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, illustrating advanced strategic defense planning. These forts, including Salher, Shivneri, Lohgad, and others, showcase India's rich cultural heritage. During the Committee Meeting, an overwhelming majority of 18 State Parties backed India's proposal for this prestigious acknowledgment. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

Why Developing Economies Must Focus on Tax Base, Not Just Raising Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025