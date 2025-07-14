From Medicine to Maggots: The Black Soldier Fly Revolution in Cuba

Amidst the economic backdrop of sanctions and embargoes, former Cuban doctor Yodermis Diaz Hernandez has successfully transitioned into a more lucrative and sustainable venture—farming black soldier flies. The larvae of these insects have become a valuable commodity in Cuba, used primarily as feed for fish farms.

In a makeshift workshop in Havana, Diaz ingeniously uses handcrafted tools to breed the flies, capitalizing on their ability to consume waste and transform it into high-protein maggots. This enterprise has gained momentum globally, with countries like France, the Netherlands, and the UK investing in this innovative approach.

While Diaz's primary objective exceeds earning more than he did as a practicing doctor, focusing instead on sustainability. The enterprise not only supports Cuba's economy by replacing imported feed but also contributes positively to the environment, offering a dual advantage for both agriculture and ecology.

(With inputs from agencies.)