SAEL Industries to Boost Solar Capacity with Rs 8,000 Crore Investment in UP

SAEL Industries has announced an ambitious investment of Rs 8,000 crore to establish a cutting-edge solar manufacturing facility in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The announcement marks a significant step forward in the company's mission to enhance its solar production capabilities, raising its total capacity to 8.5 GW.

With the support of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who has assured backing for the project, SAEL's new facility will feature a 5 GW solar cell manufacturing unit alongside a 5 GW solar module manufacturing line. Targeting to commence construction within the year, this initiative is aligned with the state's renewable energy agenda.

Chief Minister Adityanath highlighted the importance of such projects in realizing Uttar Pradesh's renewable energy objectives. The plant will focus on producing highly efficient TOPCon solar cells, which will be assembled into panels on site, bolstering the domestic supply chain and reducing reliance on imports.