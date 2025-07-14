Karnataka Bank Appoints Raghavendra Srinivas Bhat as Interim MD & CEO

Karnataka Bank has announced the appointment of Raghavendra Srinivas Bhat as its interim Managing Director and CEO for a term of three months. The appointment, effective from July 16, 2025, follows the recent resignation of Srikrishnan Hari Hara Sarma, who cited personal reasons for stepping down.

The changes in the leadership team include the departure of Executive Director Sekhar Rao, who resigned due to personal reasons and an inability to relocate to Mangaluru. Bhat, who has a long-standing relationship with the bank, began his career as a clerk in 1981 and has served as Chief Operating Officer since July 2, 2025.

His appointment is pending shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. Bhat expressed his enthusiasm for building on the bank's century-long foundation of trust and goodwill, aiming to drive the institution towards further growth and success.

(With inputs from agencies.)