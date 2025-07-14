Left Menu

Karnataka Bank Appoints Raghavendra Srinivas Bhat as Interim MD & CEO

Raghavendra Srinivas Bhat has been appointed as the interim MD and CEO of Karnataka Bank for three months, effective from July 16, 2025. This follows the resignation of Srikrishnan Hari Hara Sarma. Bhat, previously COO, is expected to lead the bank to continued growth and success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 17:33 IST
Karnataka Bank Appoints Raghavendra Srinivas Bhat as Interim MD & CEO
appointment
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Bank has announced the appointment of Raghavendra Srinivas Bhat as its interim Managing Director and CEO for a term of three months. The appointment, effective from July 16, 2025, follows the recent resignation of Srikrishnan Hari Hara Sarma, who cited personal reasons for stepping down.

The changes in the leadership team include the departure of Executive Director Sekhar Rao, who resigned due to personal reasons and an inability to relocate to Mangaluru. Bhat, who has a long-standing relationship with the bank, began his career as a clerk in 1981 and has served as Chief Operating Officer since July 2, 2025.

His appointment is pending shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. Bhat expressed his enthusiasm for building on the bank's century-long foundation of trust and goodwill, aiming to drive the institution towards further growth and success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025