India's Historic Green Leap: Exceeding Renewable Energy Goals

India has reached a major milestone by achieving 50% non-fossil fuel-based power generation, totaling 242.8 GW, five years ahead of its 2030 target. This accomplishment underscores India's commitment to renewable energy and positions the nation as a leader in sustainable development and green transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 17:59 IST
India has achieved a significant milestone in its renewable energy sector by reaching 50% non-fossil fuel-based power generation capacity. This advancement, totaling 242.8 GW out of a total installed capacity of 484.8 GW, comes five years ahead of the 2030 target originally set by the country.

The Minister of New & Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, highlighted this achievement as crucial to India's international commitments to increase non-fossil fuel-based power generation. The accomplishment reflects the ambition under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership to expand renewable energy capacities to 500 GW by 2030.

Joshi emphasized that this development is not merely a milestone but represents a major advance towards a greener and cleaner India. The achievement sets a new precedent for the nation's green transformation, guiding it towards a self-reliant and sustainable energy future by 2047.

