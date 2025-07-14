Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Dhami Seeks Modi's Support for State Development Projects

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to discuss state development projects, including infrastructure development and upcoming events like the Nanda Raj Jat Yatra and Maha Kumbh. Dhami expressed gratitude for the central government's support and sought guidance and funding assistance for various initiatives.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami meets PM Narendra Modi (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move aimed at bolstering the development of Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday. The meeting, described by the Chief Minister as highly constructive, centered on seeking guidance and cooperation on various developmental initiatives within the state.

Expressing gratitude for the central government's unwavering support under Modi's leadership, Dhami emphasized Uttarakhand's readiness to contribute to the broader vision of a Developed India by 2047. In a gesture underscoring this rapport, Dhami presented Modi with a replica of the Kartik Swami Temple, a coffee table book on the Adi Kailash Yatra, and local produce.

During the discussions, Dhami sought CSR funding for infrastructure projects, including the Haridwar and Rishikesh Ganga Corridors. He also highlighted the need for early approval of projects such as the semiconductor hub in Udham Singh Nagar and improvements in the Tanakpur-Bageshwar and Rishikesh-Uttarkashi rail projects. Additionally, he called for support in organizing major events like the Nanda Raj Jat Yatra and Maha Kumbh in Haridwar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

