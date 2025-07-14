Left Menu

Amit Shah Lauds Bharat Vikas Parishad for Pioneering Social Change

Union Home Minister Amit Shah commended Bharat Vikas Parishad (BVP) for its pivotal contributions to India's development during its 63rd Foundation Day. Emphasizing its role in social service and nation-building, Shah highlighted BVP's dedication to bridging the gap between volunteers and those in need across the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 21:25 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has praised the Bharat Vikas Parishad (BVP) for its exceptional contributions to India's socio-economic development. Speaking at the BVP's 63rd Foundation Day celebration, Shah highlighted the organization's efforts in transforming the lives of millions and emphasized its importance in nation-building.

Shah, acknowledging BVP's foundational values derived from the teachings of Swami Vivekananda, noted that the organization acts as a crucial link between those willing to serve and those in need. He expressed confidence that BVP will continue playing an instrumental role in furthering India's development with dedication and enthusiasm.

The BVP, originally founded as the 'Citizens Council' in 1963, works across two main areas: 'sewa' (service) and 'sanskar' (education). Its projects include providing artificial limbs to differently-abled individuals, village development, environmental conservation, and educational initiatives like quizzes and cultural competitions. Former Supreme Court judge, Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, now serves as the national president.

(With inputs from agencies.)

