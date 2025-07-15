Left Menu

Albanese Strengthens Australia-China Ties Amid Energy and Security Discussions

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is set to meet Chinese leaders in Beijing, focusing on trade, energy transition, and security issues. This visit aims to enhance bilateral relationships amid existing tensions. Key industry leaders accompany him to underline the importance of business engagement between the nations.

Updated: 15-07-2025 07:43 IST
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang in Beijing on Tuesday. The discussions will primarily focus on resources trade, energy transition, and security tensions, with Albanese anticipating a productive dialogue.

In a bid to strengthen bilateral ties, Albanese is set to engage with Xi ahead of an annual dialogue with Li and attend a business roundtable at the Great Hall of the People later. This move comes amid existing frictions, particularly in the areas of military build-up and foreign investment scrutiny.

With China being Australia's largest trading partner, Albanese's visit is crucial, with key Australian industry executives in tow to highlight the importance of business engagement. The meeting promises to address mutual economic interests, particularly in sectors like agriculture, energy, and iron ore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

