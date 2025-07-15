Social Media Feud Turns Violent in West Delhi

A social media post escalated into violence in West Delhi's Tilak Nagar, as influencer Deepak Sharma was attacked by a group, reportedly led by Pradeep Dhaka, according to local police.

A widely shared video captured Sharma lying on the road while being assaulted. Both individuals involved are self-claimed social media influencers present at a gathering.

Officials stated that the dispute originated over certain internet posts, and legal action is underway with a team formed to apprehend those involved, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer confirmed.