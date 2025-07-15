Social Media Feud Turns Violent in West Delhi
A social media post sparked a violent altercation in West Delhi's Tilak Nagar. Influencers Deepak Sharma and Pradeep Dhaka clashed at a gathering, resulting in Sharma being beaten on the street. Authorities are investigating under appropriate legal sections.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 08:58 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 08:58 IST
- Country:
- India
A social media post escalated into violence in West Delhi's Tilak Nagar, as influencer Deepak Sharma was attacked by a group, reportedly led by Pradeep Dhaka, according to local police.
A widely shared video captured Sharma lying on the road while being assaulted. Both individuals involved are self-claimed social media influencers present at a gathering.
Officials stated that the dispute originated over certain internet posts, and legal action is underway with a team formed to apprehend those involved, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer confirmed.
