Boosting Himachal's Aerial Pathways: CM Sukhu Pushes for Enhanced Connectivity
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met with Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu to advocate for improved air connectivity in the state. Discussions included the proposal for daily Delhi-Shimla-Dharamshala flights, night landing at Dharamshala, and expanding Kangra airport. The meeting also covered Shimla airport's operational hours and new heliports.
- Country:
- India
On a mission to improve Himachal Pradesh's air connectivity, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu engaged in substantive talks with Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu in New Delhi. Sukhu emphasized the need for daily flights on the Delhi-Shimla-Dharamshala route, currently limited to tri-weekly services, stressing that this enhancement is crucial to boost tourism.
The discussions also ventured into the need for night landing capabilities at Dharamshala airport. Sukhu briefed Naidu on the expansion status of Kangra airport, seeking financial aid for the costly land acquisition. He reiterated these matters were also discussed with the Prime Minister, calling for sustained support from the Ministry to expedite regional development.
Sukhu further proposed building four heliports and extending Shimla airport's operational hours. He suggested operating Dornier-type aircraft in Shimla to attract more airlines, inspired by northeastern states. Both Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena and senior officials from the Ministry participated in these pivotal discussions.
Additionally, Sukhu addressed the financial strains faced by Himachal due to recent natural disasters with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, urging an increase in borrowing limits to mitigate large-scale damage from flash-floods and heavy rains.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Accidents and Natural Disasters Plague Shimla Amid Heavy Rains
Himachal Pradesh Rains Trigger Building Collapse in Shimla, Residents Demand Accountability
Dharamshala Celebrates Dalai Lama's 90th Birthday with Global Unity
Himachal's Road to Ruin: Negligence on Shimla-Chandigarh Highway Sparks Outrage
Criminal Neglect Sparks Outcry as Landslides Plague Shimla-Chandigarh Highway