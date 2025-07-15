Boosting Himachal's Aerial Pathways: CM Sukhu Pushes for Enhanced Connectivity

On a mission to improve Himachal Pradesh's air connectivity, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu engaged in substantive talks with Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu in New Delhi. Sukhu emphasized the need for daily flights on the Delhi-Shimla-Dharamshala route, currently limited to tri-weekly services, stressing that this enhancement is crucial to boost tourism.

The discussions also ventured into the need for night landing capabilities at Dharamshala airport. Sukhu briefed Naidu on the expansion status of Kangra airport, seeking financial aid for the costly land acquisition. He reiterated these matters were also discussed with the Prime Minister, calling for sustained support from the Ministry to expedite regional development.

Sukhu further proposed building four heliports and extending Shimla airport's operational hours. He suggested operating Dornier-type aircraft in Shimla to attract more airlines, inspired by northeastern states. Both Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena and senior officials from the Ministry participated in these pivotal discussions.

Additionally, Sukhu addressed the financial strains faced by Himachal due to recent natural disasters with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, urging an increase in borrowing limits to mitigate large-scale damage from flash-floods and heavy rains.

(With inputs from agencies.)