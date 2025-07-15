Left Menu

Boosting Himachal's Aerial Pathways: CM Sukhu Pushes for Enhanced Connectivity

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met with Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu to advocate for improved air connectivity in the state. Discussions included the proposal for daily Delhi-Shimla-Dharamshala flights, night landing at Dharamshala, and expanding Kangra airport. The meeting also covered Shimla airport's operational hours and new heliports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 10:11 IST
Boosting Himachal's Aerial Pathways: CM Sukhu Pushes for Enhanced Connectivity
Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (left) calls on Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu (Photo/X@SukhuSukhvinder) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On a mission to improve Himachal Pradesh's air connectivity, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu engaged in substantive talks with Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu in New Delhi. Sukhu emphasized the need for daily flights on the Delhi-Shimla-Dharamshala route, currently limited to tri-weekly services, stressing that this enhancement is crucial to boost tourism.

The discussions also ventured into the need for night landing capabilities at Dharamshala airport. Sukhu briefed Naidu on the expansion status of Kangra airport, seeking financial aid for the costly land acquisition. He reiterated these matters were also discussed with the Prime Minister, calling for sustained support from the Ministry to expedite regional development.

Sukhu further proposed building four heliports and extending Shimla airport's operational hours. He suggested operating Dornier-type aircraft in Shimla to attract more airlines, inspired by northeastern states. Both Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena and senior officials from the Ministry participated in these pivotal discussions.

Additionally, Sukhu addressed the financial strains faced by Himachal due to recent natural disasters with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, urging an increase in borrowing limits to mitigate large-scale damage from flash-floods and heavy rains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025