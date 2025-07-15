Political Uproar in Odisha: Student's Death Sparks Protests and Calls for Justice
The tragic death of a 20-year-old student from Fakir Mohan Autonomous College has ignited protests against the BJP-led government in Odisha. Accusations of a cover-up are mounting, with demands for resignations from top officials. Tensions rise as critics demand accountability and justice for the deceased student's family.
A tragic incident involving the death of a 20-year-old student from Fakir Mohan Autonomous College has spurred a wave of protests in Odisha, with political leaders and activists accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to conceal crucial details surrounding the event. Congress leader Yashir Nawaz criticized the BJP, alleging a cover-up facilitated by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and demanding the resignation of the Higher Education Minister, Suryabanshi Suraj.
Nawaz lamented the fact that the deceased student, a member of ABVP, sought justice from various officials but ultimately succumbed to her injuries, having sustained 95% burns. The controversial handling of the post-mortem, scheduled at an unusual hour, raised red flags and sparked concern among protestors, who see it as a ploy to obscure the truth.
Amidst escalating tensions, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Elina Dash accused state authorities of delaying the announcement of the student's death to align with President Droupadi Murmu's visit. She demanded the resignation of both the Higher Education Minister and the Chief Minister, pledging relentless protests until justice is achieved for the victim's family. Demonstrations have erupted statewide, with BJD workers intensifying their push for accountability from government officials.
