Simon Trott Takes the Helm at Rio Tinto
Simon Trott has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of Rio Tinto, succeeding Jakob Stausholm. Matt Holcz will temporarily support iron ore operations during this transition. Trott's annual base salary is set at £1.34 million. The appointment signals a strategic shift within Rio Tinto's leadership.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 12:06 IST
In a significant leadership reshuffle, Rio Tinto has appointed Simon Trott as its new Chief Executive Officer. Trott takes over from Jakob Stausholm, marking a new chapter for the global mining giant.
During this transitional phase, Matt Holcz will offer interim support in the iron ore sector. Trott's appointment is set against a backdrop of anticipated strategic changes in Rio Tinto's operational framework.
Trott has been entrusted with the CEO role with a base salary of £1.34 million annually, reflecting the high stakes and expectations for his leadership at Rio Tinto.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Shakeup at Karnataka Bank: Leadership Changes Amid Disputes
MobiKwik Elevates Saurabh Dwivedi to CTO Amid Strategic Leadership Changes
Raja Singh Quits BJP Over Leadership Changes in Telangana
Leadership Change: Amol Tambe Takes Charge in Latur
BJP Madhya Pradesh Set for Leadership Change: New President on July 2