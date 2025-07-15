Simon Trott Takes the Helm at Rio Tinto

In a significant leadership reshuffle, Rio Tinto has appointed Simon Trott as its new Chief Executive Officer. Trott takes over from Jakob Stausholm, marking a new chapter for the global mining giant.

During this transitional phase, Matt Holcz will offer interim support in the iron ore sector. Trott's appointment is set against a backdrop of anticipated strategic changes in Rio Tinto's operational framework.

Trott has been entrusted with the CEO role with a base salary of £1.34 million annually, reflecting the high stakes and expectations for his leadership at Rio Tinto.

