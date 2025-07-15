India Stands Firm on Ethanol Import Restrictions Amid US Pressure
The Indian Sugar and Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association urges the government to maintain restrictions on fuel ethanol imports, highlighting risks to national energy security and self-reliance. Engaged in negotiations with the US, India prioritizes domestic ethanol production, supporting farmer-centric development and pursuing ambitious blending targets.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Sugar and Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) is pressing the government to uphold its restrictions on fuel ethanol imports. The association warns that easing these restrictions could undermine both national energy security and the country's self-reliance in green fuels.
Amidst efforts by US farm lobby groups to sway Indian policy, ISMA's Director General Deepak Ballani has voiced concerns. In a letter to Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Ballani urged the government to continue its support of domestic ethanol production and maintain policy stability to protect the industry's growth.
As discussions with US delegates continue, India remains committed to its domestic ethanol industry, aiming to meet a 20% ethanol blending mandate ahead of schedule, promoting rural development and reducing oil import dependency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- ethanol
- India
- US
- imports
- restrictions
- ISMA
- fuel
- security
- production
- energy
ALSO READ
Dollar on the Edge: Market Optimism Fuels Rate Cut Bets
Trade Talk Revival Fuels Asian Markets Amid Dollar Weakness
Punjab Police's Major Drug Bust: International Cartel Dismantled
IATA Launches SAF Matchmaker Platform to Streamline Sustainable Fuel Deals
Dollar Dips as Trade Optimism Fuels Federal Reserve Rate Cut Bets