India Stands Firm on Ethanol Import Restrictions Amid US Pressure

The Indian Sugar and Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) is pressing the government to uphold its restrictions on fuel ethanol imports. The association warns that easing these restrictions could undermine both national energy security and the country's self-reliance in green fuels.

Amidst efforts by US farm lobby groups to sway Indian policy, ISMA's Director General Deepak Ballani has voiced concerns. In a letter to Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Ballani urged the government to continue its support of domestic ethanol production and maintain policy stability to protect the industry's growth.

As discussions with US delegates continue, India remains committed to its domestic ethanol industry, aiming to meet a 20% ethanol blending mandate ahead of schedule, promoting rural development and reducing oil import dependency.

(With inputs from agencies.)