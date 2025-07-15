Drone Attack Disrupts Oil Production in Iraqi Kurdistan

A drone attack on the Sarsang oilfield in Iraqi Kurdistan forced a halt in production on Tuesday following significant material damage overnight at a nearby field in Erbil.

In reaction to the explosion, precautionary measures led to the cessation of operations at Sarsang, according to two engineers. Iraq's Kurdistan natural resources ministry attributed the explosion to a drone strike. Initial investigations hint at possible involvement by Iran-backed militias, though no group has claimed responsibility.

With heavy smoke seen rising from the Dohuk region's oilfield, emergency teams successfully contained the damage, with no casualties reported. The incident remains under investigation to determine the cause of the explosion.

(With inputs from agencies.)