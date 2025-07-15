Left Menu

Drone Attack Disrupts Oil Production in Iraqi Kurdistan

A drone attack led to a production halt at the Sarsang oilfield in Iraqi Kurdistan. The explosion caused by the drones prompted a precautionary response. Initial investigations suggest Iran-backed militias may be involved. No casualties occurred but heavy smoke was visible, and emergency teams are assessing damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 14:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A drone attack on the Sarsang oilfield in Iraqi Kurdistan forced a halt in production on Tuesday following significant material damage overnight at a nearby field in Erbil.

In reaction to the explosion, precautionary measures led to the cessation of operations at Sarsang, according to two engineers. Iraq's Kurdistan natural resources ministry attributed the explosion to a drone strike. Initial investigations hint at possible involvement by Iran-backed militias, though no group has claimed responsibility.

With heavy smoke seen rising from the Dohuk region's oilfield, emergency teams successfully contained the damage, with no casualties reported. The incident remains under investigation to determine the cause of the explosion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

