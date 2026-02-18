Tragedy in Xiangyang: Firecracker Explosion Claims Twelve Lives
A devastating firecracker explosion occurred in Xiangyang, China, killing twelve people. The incident highlights the ongoing risks associated with firework use in the country, particularly during the Lunar New Year celebrations. Despite some cities banning fireworks, their cultural significance poses challenges to complete prohibition.
Twelve lives were tragically lost when a store selling firecrackers erupted in flames in Xiangyang, Hubei province, China. The explosion engulfed 50 square metres, as reported by state broadcaster CCTV, with the cause under investigation.
Firework-related explosions are a recurring hazard in China, especially during festive periods like the Lunar New Year, which commenced this Tuesday. Notably, a similar incident in June at a Hunan fireworks factory resulted in nine fatalities and 26 injuries.
Despite some cities imposing bans on fireworks due to safety and environmental concerns, these measures face resistance. Firecrackers, deeply rooted in tradition to ward off evil spirits, remain integral to Lunar New Year festivities.
