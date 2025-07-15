Legacy of Leadership: Celebrating K Kamaraj's 'Golden Rule'

On Tuesday, Tamil Maanila Congress President GK Vasan critiqued the current DMK government while commemorating the birth anniversary of K Kamaraj, a revered former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Vasan lauded Kamaraj's tenure as a 'golden rule,' highlighting his initiatives in expanding educational access across the state.

Vasan expressed confidence in the AIADMK and BJP alliance as the next political force, criticizing the DMK for its alleged negative impact on the education system and increased taxation. He attributed educational decline to the proximity of TASMAC shops to learning institutions and predicted a shift in public favor come the 2026 elections.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister MK Stalin paid his respects to Kamaraj, underscoring his pivotal role in the education sector, particularly his introduction of the mid-day meal scheme. Stalin's homage emphasized the enduring benefits of Kamaraj's policies and his visionary role in shaping Tamil Nadu's educational landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)