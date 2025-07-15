Left Menu

Haryana: Singer Rahul Fazilpuria allegedly shot at; police identify accused, file FIR

Singer Rahul Fazilpuria was allegedly shot at on the Southern Peripheral Road in Sector 71 of Haryana's Gurugram. Police have identified the accused and have registered an FIR, a police official said.

Singer Rahul Fazilpuria was allegedly shot at on the Southern Peripheral Road in Sector 71 of Haryana's Gurugram. Police have identified the accused and have registered an FIR, a police official said. Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Gurugram Police, Sandeep Kumar, on Tuesday, said that the police rushed to the spot upon receiving the information and found the bullet mark.

Speaking to reporters, Police PRO Sandeep Kumar said, "Late last evening, Gurugram police received information about firing on the SPL (Southern Peripheral Road) road in Sector 71. Police reached the spot. Police found a bullet mark on the spot." Police PRO Kumar added that the police have recovered a car from the spot of the incident, and the accused has been identified.

"Police have registered an FIR on the complaint of the victim. Investigation is underway. Police have recovered the car from the spot, and the accused has been identified," PRO Sandeep Kumar said. Further details in the case are awaited.

Fazilpuria contested the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections for the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) from the Gurgaon constituency. According to the Election Commission of India, he received a total of 13,278 votes and lost to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Rao Inderjit Singh. Meanwhile, Gurugram Police is grappling with the murder of Radhika Yadav, who was shot dead by her father, as per the police.

A Gurugram court has sent the father of Radhika Yadav, Deepak Yadav, to a 14-day judicial custody on Saturday. Gurugram police produced the accused in the Gurugram court before the duty magistrate. The father was brought to court amid heavy police protection and with his face covered.

25-year-old Radhika Yadav was shot dead by her father, allegedly over a disagreement regarding her tennis academy in Sector 57 in Gurugram. On July 11, her body was cremated in Haryana's Gurugram after the post-mortem examination. The team of doctors performing the examination confirmed multiple gunshot wounds. (ANI)

