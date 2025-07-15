Citigroup profit jumps as market volatility drives trading windfall

Citigroup's profit rose in the second quarter as its traders brought in a windfall from turbulent markets.

The third-largest U.S. lender's net income was $4 billion, or $1.96 per share, in the three months ended June 30, it said on Tuesday. Total net income rose 25% from a year earlier. Stocks and bonds have whipsawed since April, when U.S. President Donald Trump stunned markets by announcing sweeping tariffs against major trading partners. Volatility tends to help Wall Street trading desks as clients rush to adjust their portfolios.

Citi's revenue rose 8% in the quarter from a year earlier to $21.7 billion, notching second-quarter records for its services, wealth and U.S. personal banking businesses. Markets revenue jumped 16% to $5.9 billion.

Investment banking remained subdued for most of the quarter, as economic uncertainty and choppy markets made companies hesitant to pursue deals. But a rebound in June, marked by a string of large IPOs and multi-billion-dollar buyouts, has fueled optimism for the second half.

Citi's investment banking fees climbed 13% in the second quarter, while overall banking revenue increased nearly 19% to $1.9 billion. Citi jointly led the $1.05 billion IPO of stablecoin issuer Circle and the $650 million listing of retail trading platform eToro. The bank also advised Charter Communications on its $21.9 billion deal to buy privately held Cox Communications in May.

Earlier on Tuesday, rivals JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo both beat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter profit. Financial industry executives have cited resilient IPO and deal pipelines as indicators that activity will pick up in the second half amid easing economic uncertainty.

Citi's Wall Street businesses have gained in recent quarters after CEO Jane Fraser led a sweeping overhaul to boost profits. The banking division has also strengthened under Viswas Raghavan, who was hired from JPMorgan a year ago. Still, the lender is working to address regulatory orders to fix longstanding deficiencies in its risk management, controls and data governance.

As part of those efforts, Citi retired 211 applications in the first half of the year, it said in a presentation. It also enhanced controls in 85 countries to detect "large, anomalous payments." The bank was hit by regulatory punishments known as consent orders in 2020 after it erroneously sent $900 million to Revlon lenders.

The compliance issues have weighed on Citi's stock, which continues to trade at a steep discount to its Wall Street peers, still below its book value. Citi has narrowed the gap by growing its price-to-book ratio over the past year. It has 17 buy recommendations and five hold recommendations from analysts, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Citi shares have risen 24.3% in the year to date, compared with a 6.6% gain in the S&P 500 through Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)