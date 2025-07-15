Left Menu

"Misleading, incorrect, baseless": Health Ministry debunks claim of health warnings on Samosas, Jalebis

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has debunked media reports claiming that the Ministry has directed the issue of Warning Labels on food products such as samosas, jalebis, and laddoos, calling them "misleading, incorrect, and baseless."

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has debunked media reports claiming that the Ministry has directed the issue of Warning Labels on food products such as samosas, jalebis, and laddoos, calling them "misleading, incorrect, and baseless." The Union Health Ministry had separately issued an advisory which is an initiative towards making healthier choices at work places. It advises about display of Boards in various workplaces such as lobbies, canteens, cafeterias, meeting rooms etc., to raise awareness on harmful consumption of hidden fats and excess sugar in various food items. These Boards are meant to serve as daily reminders on fighting obesity, the burden of which is sharply rising in the country.

The Health Ministry Advisory does not direct Warning Labels on food products sold by vendors, and has not been selective towards Indian snacks. It does not target India's rich street food culture. The general advisory is a behavioural nudge to make people aware about hidden fats and excess sugar in all food products and not specifically to any particular food product. The Advisory mentions other health messages such as promoting healthy meals such as fruits, vegetables and low-fat options, along with making suggestions for opting for physical activity, such as encouraging the use of stairs, organising short exercise breaks and facilitating walking routes.

This initiative is part of the Ministry's flagship initiatives under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD). Excessive consumption of oil and sugar is a key contributor to the rising rate of obesity, diabetes, hypertension and other lifestyle-related diseases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

