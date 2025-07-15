Left Menu

Union Minister Amit Shah chairs high-level meeting on Delhi Master Plan 2041

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the Delhi Master Plan 2041 (MPD-2041), bringing together key stakeholder,s including Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Union Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the Delhi Master Plan 2041 (MPD-2041), bringing together key stakeholders, including Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Delhi Home and Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood also attended the meeting, which comes a day after a separate review session on the provisions of the MPD-2041 was conducted at the Delhi Secretariat.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had submitted the draft of the master plan to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in April 2023. However, the plan is still awaiting final approval. It may be recalled that the draft MPD-2041 had earlier received the nod of Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, who also serves as the chairman of the DDA, on February 28, 2023. (ANI)

