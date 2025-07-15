Chhattisgarh's Fight Against Naxalism: A New Dawn on the Horizon

Amid intensified operations against Naxalites in Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has declared that Naxalism is on its last legs. Following a visit by children from the Naxal-affected Sukma district to the Chhattisgarh Assembly, Sai expressed confidence in the ongoing efforts to eradicate Naxal presence, attributing recent successes to both local initiatives and the central government's support.

Echoing the resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Sai reiterated the aim to eliminate Naxalism from India by March 31, 2026. He emphasized that both national leaders have made this commitment, assuring that with the security forces' enhanced capabilities, this goal is within reach.

In a social media post, CM Sai praised the state's Niyad Nellanar Scheme for its role in transforming Naxal-affected regions. Meanwhile, 23 Naxalites recently surrendered in Sukma, signaling a weakening insurgency. Despite past violence such as the July 8 IED attack injuring CRPF personnel, the government appeals to remaining Naxalites to abandon their cause and reintegrate into society.

