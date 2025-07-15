Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's Fight Against Naxalism: A New Dawn on the Horizon

Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister, Vishnu Deo Sai, claims that Naxalism is nearing its end thanks to the determined efforts of security forces and the support of the central government. Recent surrenders and socio-economic initiatives further signal a turning tide in the decades-long conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 21:53 IST
Chhattisgarh's Fight Against Naxalism: A New Dawn on the Horizon
Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid intensified operations against Naxalites in Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has declared that Naxalism is on its last legs. Following a visit by children from the Naxal-affected Sukma district to the Chhattisgarh Assembly, Sai expressed confidence in the ongoing efforts to eradicate Naxal presence, attributing recent successes to both local initiatives and the central government's support.

Echoing the resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Sai reiterated the aim to eliminate Naxalism from India by March 31, 2026. He emphasized that both national leaders have made this commitment, assuring that with the security forces' enhanced capabilities, this goal is within reach.

In a social media post, CM Sai praised the state's Niyad Nellanar Scheme for its role in transforming Naxal-affected regions. Meanwhile, 23 Naxalites recently surrendered in Sukma, signaling a weakening insurgency. Despite past violence such as the July 8 IED attack injuring CRPF personnel, the government appeals to remaining Naxalites to abandon their cause and reintegrate into society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025