Congress OBC Advisory Council Meets in Bengaluru: Key Discussions and Future Plans

The OBC Advisory Council of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) commenced a significant two-day meeting in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The assembly witnessed the presence of influential political figures such as Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and former Chief Ministers Ashok Gehlot (Rajasthan) and Bhupesh Baghel (Chhattisgarh), alongside several senior Congress leaders.

An integral part of the event is a scheduled press conference on Wednesday at 1 PM, where key insights and decisions from the discussions will be unveiled. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah highlighted the meeting's continuation into Wednesday for comprehensive discussions and planning, emphasizing the session's focus on consolidating OBC positions and fortifying alliances.

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar remarked on the significance of the OBC Council formation, underscoring Bengaluru's historical precedence in fostering major political shifts, including the inception of the INDIA bloc. Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot expressed optimism for the Bihar Assembly elections, highlighting Congress and the INDIA alliance's growing favorability.

(With inputs from agencies.)