Left Menu

Congress OBC Advisory Council Meets in Bengaluru: Key Discussions and Future Plans

The All India Congress Committee's OBC Advisory Council convened a two-day meeting in Bengaluru, with key figures like Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar in attendance. The meeting addressed the empowerment of OBCs, upcoming elections, and strategic agendas. A press conference is set for Wednesday to discuss outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 22:29 IST
Congress OBC Advisory Council Meets in Bengaluru: Key Discussions and Future Plans
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The OBC Advisory Council of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) commenced a significant two-day meeting in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The assembly witnessed the presence of influential political figures such as Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and former Chief Ministers Ashok Gehlot (Rajasthan) and Bhupesh Baghel (Chhattisgarh), alongside several senior Congress leaders.

An integral part of the event is a scheduled press conference on Wednesday at 1 PM, where key insights and decisions from the discussions will be unveiled. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah highlighted the meeting's continuation into Wednesday for comprehensive discussions and planning, emphasizing the session's focus on consolidating OBC positions and fortifying alliances.

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar remarked on the significance of the OBC Council formation, underscoring Bengaluru's historical precedence in fostering major political shifts, including the inception of the INDIA bloc. Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot expressed optimism for the Bihar Assembly elections, highlighting Congress and the INDIA alliance's growing favorability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025