Trump Sets 50-Day Deadline for Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire

U.S. President Donald Trump has declared that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy should refrain from targeting Moscow. Simultaneously, he has set a stringent 50-day deadline for Russian President Vladimir Putin to agree to a ceasefire, threatening sanctions if the ultimatum is ignored.

Trump's remarks came following a Financial Times report which claimed he had privately encouraged Ukraine to expand deep strikes against Russia. However, on the South Lawn of the White House, Trump clarified, 'No, he shouldn't target Moscow,' when asked about possible strikes on the Russian capital.

The announcement of a more robust stance against Russia includes promises of a new wave of missiles and support for Ukraine. Despite these actions, Trump maintains he is 'on nobody's side,' asserting his primary goal is to halt the killing and support humanity. While he defended the 50-day deadline, Trump noted that reaching an agreement sooner would be preferable, yet no talks have been confirmed.