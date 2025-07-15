Left Menu

Trump Sets 50-Day Deadline for Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire

President Donald Trump has urged Ukraine not to target Moscow while emphasizing a 50-day deadline for Russia to agree to a ceasefire to avoid sanctions. Trump's stance includes providing Ukraine with missile support, but he stresses neutrality despite favoring 'humanity's side' to halt the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 23:26 IST
President

U.S. President Donald Trump has declared that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy should refrain from targeting Moscow. Simultaneously, he has set a stringent 50-day deadline for Russian President Vladimir Putin to agree to a ceasefire, threatening sanctions if the ultimatum is ignored.

Trump's remarks came following a Financial Times report which claimed he had privately encouraged Ukraine to expand deep strikes against Russia. However, on the South Lawn of the White House, Trump clarified, 'No, he shouldn't target Moscow,' when asked about possible strikes on the Russian capital.

The announcement of a more robust stance against Russia includes promises of a new wave of missiles and support for Ukraine. Despite these actions, Trump maintains he is 'on nobody's side,' asserting his primary goal is to halt the killing and support humanity. While he defended the 50-day deadline, Trump noted that reaching an agreement sooner would be preferable, yet no talks have been confirmed.

