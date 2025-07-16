Pentagon's Strategic Leap into Rare Earth Minerals
The U.S. Department of Defense is investing in critical minerals projects to diversify the American supply chain for weapons and electronics, becoming MP Materials' largest shareholder. The Pentagon plans to address strategic dependencies on China, using the Defense Production Act and financial backstops for these projects.
The U.S. Department of Defense has announced a significant investment in critical minerals projects to diversify America's supply chain for building weapons and electronics, according to a defense official who spoke with Reuters this week.
Recently, the Pentagon finalized a multibillion-dollar agreement to become the largest shareholder in MP Materials, a leading rare earths producer, while also securing financial backstop measures for the company. This strategic investment aims to mitigate dependency on Chinese-controlled supply chains and set the stage for more U.S.-led mining ventures.
Breaking away from China's lower mining standards, the Pentagon's investments are channeled through the Defense Production Act and Office of Strategic Capital, reflecting a Cold War-era approach to revitalizing the U.S. industrial base for critical minerals and rare earth magnets.
ALSO READ
Gaurav Bhatia Accuses RJD of Undermining Constitutional Values
Digitalization in mining surges globally but adoption remains uneven
India's Mining Sector: A Surge in Iron Ore Production
BJP Faces Accusations of Undermining Punjab Drug Case Against Majithia
UP govt cracks down on illegal mining with AI, drones